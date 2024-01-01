In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less