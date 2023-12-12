Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc948 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runAssist And Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
106 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00018,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00016,47,000
RTO
01,43,760
Insurance
050,559
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25939,577

