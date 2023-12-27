In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less