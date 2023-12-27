Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage

Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹17.80 Lakhs*
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹16.47 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc998 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet multi-disc, manual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00018,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00016,47,000
RTO
01,31,760
Insurance
043,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25939,171

