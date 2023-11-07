Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 1260 vs Scout Bobber

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
71.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1262 cc1133 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, Multi-Plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00019,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00017,16,854
RTO
01,54,517
Insurance
040,973
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25941,103

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
    How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
    1 May 2020
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     