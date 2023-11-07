In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less