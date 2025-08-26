In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|127.8 PS PS