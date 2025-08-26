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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 1260 vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 1260 Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 17.8 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage-25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1133 cc
Power158 PS @ 9500 rpm127.8 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1585 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
232 Kg256 Kg
Saddle Height
825 mm-845 mm649 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
71.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1262 cc1133 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runWet, Multi-Plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Front Suspension
48 mm Fully Adjustable USD ForksTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.Dual Shocks/76 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00019,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00017,82,618
RTO
01,60,436
Insurance
041,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25942,660

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