Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.