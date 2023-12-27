In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less