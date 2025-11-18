In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS