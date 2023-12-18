Saved Articles

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
71.5 mm114 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1262 cc1868 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runMechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventional
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00017,81,710
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00015,99,000
RTO
01,27,920
Insurance
038,800
Accessories Charges
015,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25938,295

