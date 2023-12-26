In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152 PS PS & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less