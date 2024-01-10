In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less