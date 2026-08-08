In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada 1260
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.8 Lakhs
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|158 PS @ 9500 rpm
|95.1 PS PS