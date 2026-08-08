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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 1260 vs Heritage Classic [2024]

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Multistrada 1260 vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada 1260 Heritage classic [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 17.8 Lakhs₹ 27.19 Lakhs
Mileage-18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1868 cc
Power158 PS @ 9500 rpm95.1 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada 1260 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L18.9 l
Wheelbase
1585 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
232 Kg330 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm-845 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1262 cc1868 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight? 114
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Front Suspension
48 mm Fully Adjustable USD ForksDual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can covers
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),Range Indicator
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00029,97,030
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00027,19,000
RTO
02,17,520
Insurance
060,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25964,417

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