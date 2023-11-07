In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Fat Bob engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less