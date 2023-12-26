In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less