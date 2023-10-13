Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMultistrada 1260 vs XDiavel

Ducati Multistrada 1260 vs Ducati XDiavel

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
158 PS @ 9500 rpm160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
71.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1262 cc1262 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Ducati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-runSlipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
106 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,80,00021,11,959
Ex-Showroom Price
17,80,00019,15,000
RTO
01,53,200
Insurance
043,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,25945,394

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets several upgrades to justify its off-road credentials including a larger fuel tank, dedicated off-road mode, better ergos and more
    Off-road-spec Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from Rs. 29.72 lakh
    13 Oct 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings more track-bred performance to the brand's flagship tourer borrowing the new V4 motor from the Panigale V4
    2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS breaks cover globally as the brand's sportiest ADV
    20 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     