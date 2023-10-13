In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less