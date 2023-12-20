In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 1260 or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 1260 engine makes power and torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 engine makes power & torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less