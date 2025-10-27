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Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Speed triple 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1160 cc
Power115.56 PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L15.5 litres
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
890 cc1160 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
96 mm90 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mmOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mmOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,EnduroSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion12V 8Ah
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50819,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00017,95,000
RTO
1,51,0401,43,600
Insurance
47,46846,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84742,656

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