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Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Rocket 3
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc2458 cc
Power115.56 PS182 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L18 L
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm750 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
890 cc2458 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid CooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
96 mm110.2 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mmShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mmFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,EnduroRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50826,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00024,03,100
RTO
1,51,0401,92,248
Insurance
47,46855,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84756,978

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