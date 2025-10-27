In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v2
|Katana [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|₹ 13.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|115.56 PS
|152.27 PS PS