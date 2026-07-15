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Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Hayabusa
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1340 cc
Power115.56 PS190 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L-
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1340 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
96 mm81 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,EnduroYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50818,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00016,90,000
RTO
1,51,0401,35,200
Insurance
47,46844,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84740,184

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