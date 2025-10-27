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Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Z h2
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc998 cc
Power115.56 PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L19 L
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph280 kmph
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc998 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid CooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
96 mm76 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mmInverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mmUni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,Enduro-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50828,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00025,85,000
RTO
1,51,0402,13,380
Insurance
47,46887,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84762,035

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