In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v2
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|115.56 PS
|88 PS PS