In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v2
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|115.56 PS
|127.8 PS PS