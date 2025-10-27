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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada V2 vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1133 cc
Power115.56 PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Headlight View
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Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg256 Kg
Saddle Height
830 mm649 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
61.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
890 cc1133 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet MultiplateWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
96 mm99 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mmTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mmDual Shocks/76 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,Enduro-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50819,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00017,82,618
RTO
1,51,0401,60,436
Insurance
47,46841,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84742,660

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