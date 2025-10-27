In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Chief Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Multistrada v2
|Chief dark horse
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|115.56 PS
|122 PS PS