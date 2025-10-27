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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada V2 vs Fat Boy [2024]

Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Fat boy [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1868 cc
Power115.56 PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L18.9 l
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1665 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg317 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm675 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph-
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1868 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid CooledMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
96 mm102 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mm-
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,Enduro-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50828,32,675
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00025,69,000
RTO
1,51,0402,05,520
Insurance
47,46858,155
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84760,885

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