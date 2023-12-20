In 2024 Ducati Monster or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Monster or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less