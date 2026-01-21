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Ducati Monster vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Monster vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Tiger sport 660
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl-
Engine Capacity937 cc660 cc
Power111.4 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L17.2 L
Wheelbase
1474 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
937 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Testatretta 11 degree, V2 - 90 degree, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm74.04 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
43 mm usd fork-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminium double-sided swingarm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Dynamic Turn Indicator, Fly screen, Passenger seat cover-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
4.3 Inch TFTTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76110,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,0009,45,000
RTO
1,03,60075,600
Insurance
38,16132,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88122,638
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 unveiled with new colours and tech, India launch expected
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Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario listed on India website, launch soon
12 Jun 2024
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Ducati Monster gets new Sport livery inspired by the iconic S4
13 Mar 2026
The new-gen Ducati Monster will feature an all-new design and a new V-twin powerplant.
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Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
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Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
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2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
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Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
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