In 2026 Ducati Monster or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Monster vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|111.4 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm