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Ducati Monster vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Monster vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Scrambler 1200 x
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1200 cc
Power110.94 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L15 l
Wheelbase
1492 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm820 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
145 mm255 mm
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
890 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, multi-plate assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm97.6 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm forkMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshockMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00013,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00012,43,000
RTO
099,440
Insurance
037,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06929,656

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