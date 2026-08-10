In 2026 Ducati Monster or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Monster vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|90 PS PS