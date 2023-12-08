Saved Articles

HT Auto
Monster vs Bonneville T120

Ducati Monster vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2024 Ducati Monster or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
2021
₹9.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1200 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlTubular steel, with twin cradles
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
94 mm97.6 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76110,31,605
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,0009,29,000
RTO
1,03,60074,320
Insurance
38,16128,285
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88122,173

