In 2024 Ducati Monster or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs 11.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 27.60 kmpl.