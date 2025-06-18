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Ducati Monster vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Monster vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster V-strom 800 de
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc776 cc
Power110.94 PS PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L20 L
Wheelbase
1492 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg232 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm855 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
145 mm-
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm70 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc776 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooled4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm84 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm forkInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshockLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00012,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00011,00,763
RTO
088,061
Insurance
035,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06926,307

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