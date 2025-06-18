In 2026 Ducati Monster or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Monster vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS