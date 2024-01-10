Saved Articles

Ducati Monster vs Kawasaki Versys 1000

In 2024 Ducati Monster or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1043 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlSlipper Clutch
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
94 mm77 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76112,90,782
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00011,55,000
RTO
1,03,60092,400
Insurance
38,16131,832
Accessories Charges
011,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88127,743

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
