Ducati Monster vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Ducati Monster or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
67.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1133 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlWet, Multi-Plate
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm99 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76119,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00017,16,854
RTO
1,03,6001,54,517
Insurance
38,16140,973
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88141,103

