In 2026 Ducati Monster or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Monster vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|111.4 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS