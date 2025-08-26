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HomeCompare BikesMonster vs Scout [2022-2025]

Ducati Monster vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Monster vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1133 cc
Power111.4 PS PS127.8 PS PS

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Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1474 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg256 Kg
Saddle Height
820 mm649 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm127.8 PS
Stroke
67.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Testatretta 11 degree, V2 - 90 degree, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlWet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
43 mm usd forkTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminium double-sided swingarmDual Shocks/76 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Dynamic Turn Indicator, Fly screen, Passenger seat coverExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
4.3 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76119,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00017,82,618
RTO
1,03,6001,60,436
Insurance
38,16141,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88142,660
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Scout Bobber is powered by a new 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, named SpeedPlus. The motor produces 105 bhp and 108 Nm of torque, an increase over the outgoing 1,133cc unit.
2025 Indian Scout series launched in India at 12.99 lakh, gets a 1,250cc V-twin engine
26 Aug 2025
Ducati is yet to announce how many units of the Monster 30 Anniversario have been allocated for India
Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario listed on India website, launch soon
12 Jun 2024
The 2025 Indian Scout starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh, ex-shworoom (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Auto recap, August 25, 2025: Indian Scout launched, Audi Q3 unveiled, Indian Racing Festival 2025, HMIL credit ratings
26 Aug 2025
Ducati introduces Sport Livery for the Ducati Monster, inspired by the historic Ducati Monster S4.
Ducati Monster gets new Sport livery inspired by the iconic S4
13 Mar 2026
The 2025 Indian Scout starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh, ex-shworoom (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Indian Scout launch marks price reset as brand holds firm to premium DNA
26 Aug 2025
The new-gen Ducati Monster will feature an all-new design and a new V-twin powerplant.
New-gen Ducati Monster with V2 engine spied testing in Europe: What you should know
15 May 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
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