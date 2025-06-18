In 2026 Ducati Monster or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Monster vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|91.7 PS PS