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Ducati Monster vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Monster vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Xl750 transalp
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc755 cc
Power110.94 PS PS91.7 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L16.9 L
Wheelbase
1492 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg208 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm850 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Rear Brake Diameter
145 mm256 mm
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Stroke
61.5 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc755 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderWet Multiplate Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm87 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm forkShowa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshockPro-Link rear monoshock
Features
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetSport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00013,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00011,80,509
RTO
094,440
Insurance
036,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06928,185

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