In 2023 Ducati Monster or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati Monster or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less