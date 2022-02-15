hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMonster vs Sportster S

Ducati Monster vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Sportster s
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1252 cc
Power110.94 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L11.8 L
Wheelbase
1492 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm765 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
145 mm-
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
890 cc1252
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooledRevolution Max 1250T
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm105 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm fork-
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshock-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00018,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00016,49,000
RTO
01,31,920
Insurance
043,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06939,218

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test
15 Feb 2022
Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
14 Feb 2022
The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
3 Apr 2022
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers