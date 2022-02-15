In 2026 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS