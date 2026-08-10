In 2026 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Nightster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|89.7 PS PS