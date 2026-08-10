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Ducati Monster vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Nightster
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc975 cc
Power110.94 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L11.7 l
Wheelbase
1492 mm1545 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg221 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm705 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm66 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc975 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooledRevolution™ Max 975T
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm97 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm fork-
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshock-
Features
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00014,84,972
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00013,39,000
RTO
01,07,120
Insurance
038,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06931,917

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Latest Videos

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Ducati Monster: Track test review
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