Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.