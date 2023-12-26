In 2024 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less