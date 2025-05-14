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HomeCompare BikesMonster vs Fat Boy [2024]

Ducati Monster vs Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS PS & 93.16 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Monster vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Fat boy [2024]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 25.69 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl18.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1868 cc
Power111.4 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L18.9 l
Wheelbase
1474 mm1665 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg317 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Testatretta 11 degree, V2 - 90 degree, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic control-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
43 mm usd fork-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage, preload adjustable monoshock, aluminium double-sided swingarm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Dynamic Turn Indicator, Fly screen, Passenger seat cover-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
4.3 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76128,32,675
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00025,69,000
RTO
1,03,6002,05,520
Insurance
38,16158,155
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88160,885
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
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Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
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Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
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