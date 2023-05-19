In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less