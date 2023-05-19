Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMonster vs XDiavel

Ducati Monster vs Ducati XDiavel

In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1262 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlSlipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooled4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
94 mm100 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76121,11,959
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00019,15,000
RTO
1,03,6001,53,200
Insurance
38,16143,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88145,394

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
    Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
    19 May 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
    Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price
    21 Nov 2023
    Everything the Ducati Monster was known for has changed and how.&nbsp;
    2021 Ducati Monster track test review: A Monster for everyone
    9 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     