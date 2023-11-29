In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less