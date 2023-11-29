Saved Articles

Ducati Monster vs Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

In 2024 Ducati Monster or Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
ABS BS6
₹9.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm66 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc803 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledL-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
94 mm88 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76112,15,083
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00010,89,000
RTO
1,03,60087,120
Insurance
38,16130,796
Accessories Charges
08,167
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88126,116

