Ducati Monster vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

In 2023 Ducati Monster or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1262 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledDucati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
94 mm106 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76117,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00017,80,000
RTO
1,03,6000
Insurance
38,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88138,259

    Latest News

    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets several upgrades to justify its off-road credentials including a larger fuel tank, dedicated off-road mode, better ergos and more
    Off-road-spec Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from Rs. 29.72 lakh
    13 Oct 2023
    Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
    Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price
    21 Nov 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings more track-bred performance to the brand's flagship tourer borrowing the new V4 motor from the Panigale V4
    2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS breaks cover globally as the brand's sportiest ADV
    20 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     