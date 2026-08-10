In 2026 Ducati Monster or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
Monster vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|115.56 PS