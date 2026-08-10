hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMonster vs Hypermotard 950

Ducati Monster vs Ducati Hypermotard 950

In 2026 Ducati Monster or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Monster Hypermotard 950
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 17.11 Lakhs
Mileage18.9 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc937 cc
Power110.94 PS PS114.2 PS PS

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
Red
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ducati Monster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L14.5 L
Wheelbase
1492 mm1493 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg200 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm870 mm
Front Caliper
4 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 InchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
145 mm245 mm
Rear Caliper
2 Piston-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooledTestastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinderSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96 mm94 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down Showa 43 mm forkMarzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshockProgressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years-
Riding Modes
Sport,Road,Urban,WetYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,99,00018,92,022
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00017,10,500
RTO
01,36,840
Insurance
044,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,06940,666

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP gets a more sophisticated suspension setup from Ohlins, a special paint scheme and stickier Pirelli tyres
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India, priced at 19.05 lakh
10 Aug 2024
The Hypermotard 950 SP features a special white and red livery and comes with several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard and heat guard.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP: Five key highlights
10 Aug 2024
The only change that the Graffiti Evo livery comes with is new graphics. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE launched with Graffiti Evo livery. Check what's new
26 Apr 2024
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster: Track test review
11 Oct 2021
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
7 Jul 2021
The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
22 Mar 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers