In 2026 Ducati Monster or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Monster engine makes power and torque 110.94 PS PS & 91.1 Nm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Monster mileage is around 18.9 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Monster vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Monster
|Hypermotard 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.9 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|890 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|110.94 PS PS
|114.2 PS PS