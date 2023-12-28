Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:111.27:1
Displacement
937 cc888 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic ControlWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head coversLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm78.0 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00013,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00011,95,000
RTO
095,600
Insurance
032,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09128,694

