In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.