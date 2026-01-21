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Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hypermotard 950 Tiger sport 660
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.11 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl-
Engine Capacity937 cc660 cc
Power114.2 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L17.2 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
284.2 km-
Max Speed
316 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
937 cc660 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch commandLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic controlWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm74.04 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesTFT screen
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,92,02210,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
17,10,5009,45,000
RTO
1,36,84075,600
Insurance
44,68232,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,66622,638

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