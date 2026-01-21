In 2026 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Hypermotard 950 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hypermotard 950
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|114.2 PS PS
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm