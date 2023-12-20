In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less