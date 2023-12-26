In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm.
On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours.
The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
